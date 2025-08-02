Yankees Lost All-Star to Mets Over Asking Price
Before the New York Yankees finalized the deals for any of the three relievers that they ended up with before Thursday's trade deadline passed, they lost out on one of their top targets to their crosstown rivals.
SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Yankees were in pursuit of St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley before they sent him to the New York Mets on Wednesday, and that the Bronx Bombers' failure to land him stemmed from their hesitancy to part with their top young talent.
"They tried for Ryan Helsley and would have had to give up at least one of those top top guys," Martino wrote on X.
It seems as though moving George Lombard Jr., who MLB Pipeline ranks as the Yankees' top prospect and the No. 29 farmhand in the league, was never on the table.
Spencer Jones, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign with a 1.095 OPS and 29 home runs, was at the center of rumors in the weeks and days leading up to the deadline, though the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the club would've only parted ways with the former first-round pick for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
A trio of promising major leaguers in Ben Rice, Jasson Dominguez and Cam Schlittler were all floated as potential targets by teams in trade talks with the Yankees, but considering the club is contending, moving any of them when they're also contributing and under control for the foreseeable future wouldn't have made a whole lot of sense.
It is interesting, however, that the Cardinals were focused on landing one of the Yankees' top pieces when they received a package of Jesus Baez, Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt from the Mets, with the former ranking as the best prospect amongst that trio at No. 6 in St. Louis' system, per Pipeline.
New York still filled its needs in the bullpen by trading for right-handers David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. The trio combined to give up seven runs in the Yankees' devastating 13-12 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday, but they should all play a major role this season as the club looks to make it back to the World Series.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!