Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Return Plan
The New York Yankees are nearing the return of superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. As the MVP nears the end of his 10 day Injured List stunt, the team has a plan for when he's activated, but it doesn't include him playing every - or all of any - upcoming game.
Manager Aaron Boone announced that Judge is set to make his return no later than Tuesday, August 5 against the Texas Rangers. But when he returns, it won't be to the outfield. Instead, he'll be limited to start, slowly working his way back to right field as he fully recovers from the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear.
Boone announced that instead of playing the outfield, Judge will return to a DH role to begin.
Speaking on the broadcast about Judge's injury, former Yankees David Cone, who's won four World Series with New York, revealed there are concerns about rushing Judge back from injury and causing more damage to his elbow.
"You don’t want to mess with that arm," Cone said. "One big throw could lead to something else."
Judge has had a historic season up until the injury, and remains an MVP favorite despite missing time. But the Yankees don't care about Judge winning MVP if it means they lose their World Series hopes, and having their best player on the field is what will keep them alive.
The Yankees once held a seven-game American League East lead but have since found themselves struggling throughout the summer. They are now 4.5 games behind the Blue Jays and a half game behind the Boston Red Sox. They're 4-6 in their last 10 games, and currently hold a 0-2 deficit to the Seattle Mariners in their series.
