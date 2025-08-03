Yankees Now Worse Than the Red Sox
The New York Yankees downfall continues, and things are getting worse. After losing to the Seattle Mariners 13-12, they then fell 2-0. And now, they don't sit behind one American League East team, but two.
The Yankees once held a seven-game lead in the division over the Toronto Blue Jays. After a tough June and then brutal July, they fell behind Toronto heading into August. Currently, they sit 4.5 games back from the top spot in the AL East.
They don't sit second, though. That spot has been taken over by the Boston Red Sox. New York's back-to-back loses left them in third in the East, now a half-game behind their biggest rivals, the Red Sox. In their last ten games, the Yankees are 4-6 while Boston is 7-3 and the Blue Jays are 5-5.
New York can't seem to get much right these days. Their pitching continues to leave big questions, and their new additions took the mound for the first time against Seattle and walked away with an embarrassing loss.
Now, Aaron Judge is likely to make his way back to the field but in a limited capacity. As the team's DH, maybe he can add the spark they need, but it's tough to say he's going to end the errors the team is generating, or the lack of success from the mound.
New York needs to figure things out before the postseason. They still hold a wildcard spot, but they've fallen a long way from being viewed as one of the favorites to win the World Series. And with each loss that they add to their total, there's less and less belief this team can do what they did last year, let alone pull off a championship.
They'll look to figure it all out. Step one is now getting ahead of the Red Sox in the standings.
