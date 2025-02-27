MLB Insider Suggests Star Auditioned for New York Yankees by Playing in Spring Game
The New York Yankees are moving rapidly towards the start of the regular season without a new addition at third base, leaving the current situation on the roster tenuous at best.
If the Yankees are truly comfortable going into the year with the perpetually injured and declining DJ LeMahieu as their third baseman, then that is what they will do.
But if they do want to make an upgrade, there's at least one name still available who, by his actions, seems like he may want to play in New York.
The Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon in a game hosted at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, over a three hour drive from where the Cardinals train in Jupiter.
Normally, most veteran players do not get on the bus for a road spring training game like that, but St. Louis veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado - who has been the subject of rumors all offseason - chose to not only attend the game, but play.
During an appearance on "Foul Territory," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed he believes Arenado's intention in playing in the game was to have a sort of "audition" in front of the New York brass to convince the team to make a move for him.
"It does show me that Arenado wants to play in front of the Yankees and maybe give them something to think about," Rosenthal said, adding it does not feel likely. "Perhaps if they move [Marcus] Stroman, and I'm not sure if they're going to be able to do that ... perhaps then this opens up a little bit and that's what Arenado is thinking."
The amount of money remaining for the next three seasons on Arenado's contract has been the main sticking point in the Cardinals not being able to trade the veteran.
In debate as to how much of his salary St. Louis will retain, they have not been able to come to an agreement with a team on a fair number, and thus the 33-year-old has remained with the team.
They had agreed to terms on a deal with Yankees heated rival Houston Astros, but the hope that Arenado could play in New York was kept alive when he used his no-trade clause to veto that deal earlier this offseason.
In referencing Stroman, Rosenthal points out the Yankees are effectively wasting over $18 million with the disgruntled veteran still on the books, a handicap which may have prevented them from making other moves this winter.
If it was an audition for the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, it did not go particularly well.
In the defeat, the Cardinals had just three hits as a team, and Arenado went 0-for-3 during his three at-bats.
In all likelihood, a deal between New York and St. Louis for the veteran, who has been one of the best third basemen of his generation, is not going to happen.
But Arenado choosing to travel and play in the game on Wednesday is noteworthy in itself.