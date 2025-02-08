Blockbuster Trade for Veteran Star Could Be Final Piece for New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have gone the veteran route thus far when it comes to re-tooling their lineup following the departure of Juan Soto.
Highlighted by an addition at first base in former St. Louis Cardinals legend Paul Goldschmidt as well as a trade with the Chicago Cubs for likely who will be the Yankees everyday centerfielder in Cody Bellinger, New York has already brought in two players that at one time were among the best in baseball.
How exactly that strategy pans out remains to be seen, but both have shown tremendous upside as recently as the last couple of years.
Most would be in agreement New York is still in need of at least one more piece, especially within the infield. Seemingly set to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to his natural second base position and roll with a low upside platoon of DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera at third, it's not exactly a pretty picture especially at the hot corner.
This week however, it was reported the Yankees have become - once again for the second time this offseason - involved in trade talks with the Cardinals for another legendary veteran in eight-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is still owed a whopping $64 million and is under contract for the next three years, but initial talks broke down when how much money St. Louis was going to absorb was understandably a sticking point for all teams involved in the negotiations.
With momentum rolling towards the veteran getting moved again, New York would be wise to get something done here.
As the roster is currently constructed, third base looks like it can and will be a complete mess all season. Arenado is not the player he once was, but even the soon-to-be 34-year-old version of himself is an absolutely massive upgrade for the Yankees.
Ironically, similar to now former teammate Goldschmidt, Arenado had an MVP like 2022 campaign with a 7.7 WAR, finishing in voting only third behind the aforementioned Goldschmidt and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado.
Despite the fact that he's getting older and his numbers have started to decline a bit, Arenado is still as reliable as they come, having played in at least 140 games in every full season for the last decade.
There's reason to believe he still has a resurgence in him, and though Arenado has seemingly lost some of his power, he still brings a disciplined veteran bat and elite glove to a lineup and infield in desperate need of both.
Clearly, the Cardinals are not going to be looking for a massive return and this will be a salary dump on their part similar to the Bellinger trade, so the only hangup for New York would be making things work financially.
If Brian Cashman believes Arenado is capable of helping this team - and he certainly should believe it - this is a no-brainer type of move for the Yankees.
Considering the other two suitors appear to be the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, New York had better make haste while the sun is still shining on the possibility.