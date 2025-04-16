New Yankees Ace Reveals What's Made Challenging Transition So Smooth
Many players struggle when they first join the New York Yankees, but not Max Fried.
After spending his first eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Fried has made a seamless transition to the Yankees. If he feels any pressure after signing an eight-year, $218 million contract, he isn't showing it.
The star southpaw has hit the ground running with New York, getting off to a fantastic start in pinstripes. He was excellent again on Tuesday, holding the Kansas City Royals to two runs over 6.2 innings while striking out seven en route to a 4-2 victory.
The Yankees have won all four of Fried's starts for them. He's 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 24 innings in those outings.
After Tuesday's gem, Fried revealed why his transition has been so smooth and why he's performing so well.
"I've got great teammates. Been able to have a really good staff," Fried said. "The organization's really welcomed me in and made me feel comfortable."
The two-time All-Star also added that having such a great supporting cast takes a lot of the pressure off him when he's pitching, so he doesn't feel like he has to carry the team and win games by himself.
Fried certainly appears comfortable based on how well he's throwing the ball. His stuff looks significantly better than last season, and he's getting better results.
The 31-year-old had plenty of talent around him in Atlanta, too, winning a World Series with the Braves in 2021. However, if there's one thing New York is good at, it's integrating star players and making them feel at home.
It's encouraging that Fried already feels at ease so early into his Yankees tenure. He'll only get more comfortable as the season progresses and he settles in, but he already appears pretty relaxed.