Yankees Manager Responds to Aaron Judge’s Offseason Decision

Aaron Judge is not just captain of the New York Yankees. For the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Judge has also been honored with the designation of captain for Team USA. Now, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has shared his thoughts on the super star's participation, and his answer may surprise some.

In a recent appearance with the YES Network, Boone said he was excited for Judge to participate in the tournament.

“I’m actually excited for Aaron and that’s not politically correct,” Boone said. “I’m excited for him because I know he didn’t do it the last time.”

“I think the fact that Aaron Judge is captaining the US Team, I think it’s the right thing," he continued.

Boone went on to reminisce Judge's choice to miss out on the 2023 WBC after signing a massive contract extension with the Yankees. Many MLB players opt out of the tourney, as it takes place right after Spring Training in March. Boone acknowledged the struggles for teams who miss out on valuable training time and the worries about injury.

“Well, look, any play time, you’re playing high stakes baseball that early in the year, there’s a little bit of concern, but it’s also, it’s become a big part of our sport and you understand that,” he explained.

Judge, who will be nearly 34 at the time of the tournament, dealt with some injury complications this past season that could prove troubling. He did a full stint on the 10-day injured list and spent several weeks only able to play at designated hitter before returning to the outfield. While the Yankees were able to make it work when Giancarlo Stanton returned to right field, the Pinstripes wouldn't want to begin their 2026 in the same position.

Team USA Looking For Second World Baseball Classic Championship

Judge is not the only Yankee tabbed for Team USA. Closer David Bednar is also on the roster, along with both 2025 Cy Young Award winners in Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal. In the outfield, Judge is joined by Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll.

During the 2023 WBC, Team USA (who won in 2017) finished as runner-up to Japan, whose roster was headlined by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, a two-way player who excels at both pitching and hitting, will return in 2026. Pool play for the tournament begins in early March, with the championship game taking place on March 17 from LoanDepot Park in Miami.

