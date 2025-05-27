Yankees Get Major Update on Star Second Baseman
Jazz Chisholm Jr. may be returning to the New York Yankees lineup sooner than expected, based on an update from team leadership.
Chisholm suffered a right oblique injury to the degree of "three high-grade tears" during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 29, and has been on the Injured List since the 30th. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone (via Greg Joyce of the New York Post), he'll be on the field for a full workout on Tuesday to see how he fares almost a month later.
A return would put the Yankees on track to meet their original projections for Chisholm, as they foresaw a 4-6 week recovery when the infielder was originally injured.
The swift turnaround has been a hot topic lately, and Chisholm's Instagram story on May 24 further fueled the excitement that his return may be on the horizon.
Chisholm has been itching to get back, but oblique injuries are unpredictable, and the team has handled his recovery with an abundance of caution. Still, Chisholm had hoped to skip a rehab assignment altogether, as he apparently did not relish his stint with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp back in 2023.
"I don’t like to do rehab assignments. I’ve never really been a fan of it," Chisholm said.
This is Chisholm's second oblique injury in his career, and he has expressed that it feels entirely different from his first. In fact, at first blush, he didn't feel it was as going to be as bad as the first one.
"That’s why I’m really surprised in what it said, because it doesn’t feel like three, doesn’t even feel like as bad as the first time I tore my oblique two years ago," he said, following his MRI.
Chisholm has slashed .181/.304/.410 so far this season, with seven home runs in 105 at-bats. When he returns, he will hope to head back to second base, where DJ LeMahieu and Jorbit Vivas are filling in for him now.
