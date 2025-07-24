Yankees Manager Ejected as Defense Falls Apart
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been ejected from the team's third game with the Toronto Blue Jays after a heated argument with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.
Boone was in a shouting match on the field with umpire Manny Gonzalez before his ejection. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was also ejected from the game.
The Yankees defense has been plagued with errors throughout the game. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm had a throwing error, Cody Bellinger lost the ball in the air, Ben Rice and Jasson Dominguez had fielding errors.
Aaron Judge hit his 37th homer of the season in the top of the sixth inning, bringing him to a career 352 home runs. He has now surpassed Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run list.
Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried was enjoying an impressive outing before footage showed that he was bleeding from one of his fingers,
The Yankees are in second place in the American League East behind the Blue Jays, but won the second game in the series with Toronto last night.
At the time of writing, the Yankees are behind, 8-4 in the bottom of the 8th inning. It isn't looking good.
