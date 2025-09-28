Yankees Manager Rips Umpire After Ejection
Aaron Boone received a rare standing ovation after his ejection. The sound of 46,000 coming to their feet for the manager had not been heard in quite some time, especially after a disjointed summer where the New York Yankees have been up and down, failing to find consistency.
The ovation came after Boone was tossed by umpire Ramon D Jesus. He ran back into the umpire's face, getting a few more words in before disappearing into the clubhouse. Despite being the ire of WFAN callers everywhere, if there's one thing Boone does best, it's standing up for his players, even if it means making a spectacle of himself to a packed house at Yankee Stadium.
After the game, Boone spoke about his ejection. He felt his demeanor did not warrant being tossed so quickly.
"I didn't even boil over," Boone said of his ejection, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "No way I should have been kicked out there. But an emotional response [by De Jesus]. There were a couple calls early, but once again by him, a real quick hook. Fortunately, it didn't impact anything, and we were able to tack on."
Standing next to Boone was the captain, Aaron Judge. He was on the wrong end of some questionable calls that at-bat, but once his manager was gone, he put the finishing touches on the Baltimore Orioles for the afternoon. Having survived two bad calls, Judge rocketed a single up the middle and added two more runs to his total for the weekend.
When asked about his manager's ejection, Judge was surprised too.
"I didn't really hear [Boone] even say much, so I was surprised he got tossed there," Judge said. "But definitely a big spot where you can put the game out of reach. I didn't agree with the calls, but you got to stay focused. It only takes one pitch. That's why you get three strikes. Always appreciative when Booney has our back."
Boone's rate of getting tossed over the years can only be described as Judgian. He has seven ejections on the season. According to Retro Sheet, he now has 46 for his entire career as a manager. To put that into context, he is three behind Billy Martin for total career ejections as skipper. The firebrand who spent his best years with the Yankees has 49 over the course of a 14-year career.
Martin's blowups are legendary, but he only led the league in ejections once, in 1982, when he had six. Six is also the most ejections he has had, whereas Boone has been tossed six times twice, seven times twice, and nine times once.
It is also the fourth straight year Boone has either had the most ejections or been tied for the league lead. This year, he and Oli Marmol both have seven. There's a chance for the Yankees to have a special day, with a potential division title on their hands, as well as Boone owning another ejection crown, edging Marmol by one.
