Playoffs May Decide Aaron Boone's Future with Yankees
There's been plenty of questions about Aaron Boone's future with the New York Yankees, and they likely won't quiet down without another deep playoff run.
In a mailbag for the New York Post, however, Greg Joyce stated that Boone remaining with the club after signing an extension before the current season is the likeliest outcome at this point in time, though a "disastrous" postseason elimination may change the front office's tone.
"Not sure there is a specific requirement for how far the Yankees must advance for Boone to keep his job," Joyce wrote. "But he did just sign an extension before this season," Joyce wrote. "And Cashman has backed him at every turn for how he has handled the ups and downs of the season.
"So the best bet would be on Boone returning, barring some kind of disastrous postseason exit."
Frankly, there have been calls from the Yankees' fan base to fire Boone after nearly season, perhaps excluding last year when the team clinched a World Series berth for the first time in 15 years before falling in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even then, New York was widely scrutinized for its lack of fundamentals on baseball's biggest stage, and those same critiques have largely remained relevant in 2025 as well.
Boone has frequently faced some backlash for his bullpen usage as well, though nearly every skipper across the big leagues deals with that on a regular basis.
His handling, and constant defense, of Anthony Volpe is another point of contention, but it's no surprise that Boone has publicly stood behind his starting shortstop amidst his swoon over the past few months, especially after it was revealed that he's battling through a partial labrum tear in his shoulder.
It is true, however, that the Yankees have consistently fallen short of their annual goal to win the World Series despite almost always having one of the league's most talented rosters throughout Boone's tenure.
If Boone does stick around next year, which remains probable outside of a playoff collapse like Joyce noted, perhaps the Yankees would more seriously consider moving on from him once general manager Brian Cashman's contract expires after the 2026 season.
