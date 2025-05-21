Yankees Manager Roasted By Rangers Coach/Brother
The New York Yankees' upcoming series against the Texas Rangers is sure to be a family affair. Yankees manager Aaron Boone facing off for the first time ever against his brother, Bret, who serves as a hitting coach for the Rangers.
On his podcast Tuesday morning, Bret offered some charged, but affectionate, remarks about his brother's notorious hot-headed behavior on the field. Aaron leads the league in manager ejections, with a career-total of 41. Most recently, he faced his second ejection of 2025 on May 13, in the ninth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners.
"I know how to push the envelope and stop right before I get in trouble," Bret said. "Aaron clearly doesn't."
Aaron offered a grinning rebuttal, chuckling as he disputed the former second baseman's claims that he pushes officials too far.
"I stop a lot... right before I get in trouble," Aaron said.
Though this is the first time Bret and Aaron are facing off as managers, they had their fair share of matchups as players when their careers overlapped between 1997 and 2005. The family baseball legacy goes back generations; Aaron and Bret Boone's father, Bob, was a catcher in the league for 18 years. Following his retirement, he served as manager for the Kansas City Royals until 1997 and Cincinnati Reds until 2003.
Before wrapping the podcast, Bret couldn't resist taking one more shot at his little brother, teasing him about a role-reversal since their time playing.
“Aaron was always the well-mannered good guy,” he said. “And I was the cocky one — you media guys used to say it all the time. But I didn’t get tossed. Aaron did. Now I’m the nice Boone, and he’s the mean one.”
The Boone brothers are far from the first sibling rivalry in sports. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, were the first-ever sibling duo to play one another in the Super Bowl during Super Bowl LVIII in 2018.
Much like the Kelce brothers' mother Donna wearing a perfectly split Eagles and Chiefs jersey to Super Bowl LVIII, the Bonne brothers mother, Sue, slyly affirmed how she was rooting for both teams in an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“I want to see the Rangers get a whole lot of hits because of Bret," she said, “but the Yankees win because of Aaron."
