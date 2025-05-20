Report: Former Yankees Star Miserable with Mets
When Juan Soto inked a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets last offseason, departing the New York Yankees, he was signing the largest-ever contract for a North American professional athlete across all sports. What's not to love about the Mets if you're Juan Soto? Apparently, quite a bit.
According to a report by NewJersey.com writer Bob Klapisch, Soto is "miserable" on the Mets and is seeking options to abandon his historic contract and return to the Yankees.
Per Klapisch, Soto refused to speak to the media after the finale of intra-city Subway Series on Sunday, a massive shift from his demeanor even two days earlier. Following the Mets' loss on Friday, Soto discussed the raucous reception he received at Yankee Stadium, where he was met with boos accompanied by a standing ovation.
"It is what it is. You gotta be a professional, you gotta take it as a man, and I was just enjoying the moment," Soto said.
Despite his comments, Soto apparently had enough by Sunday's game and refused to wear a microphone during the second inning, as he had initially agreed to do for ESPN.
"Soto told Mets officials he was tired of answering questions about Yankees captain Aaron Judge and sick of explaining why he chose the Mets," Klapisch wrote. "It was a telling reversal. Most major leaguers jump at the chance for the easy Q&A on a national broadcast. They’re designed to make the players look good. The fact that Soto blew off the network was only the first sign of his darkening state of mind."
According to Klapisch, Soto would have benefitting from hitting "a couple of home runs" to silence the crowd. However, that level of play was not in the cards for him. Soto had an overall disappointing output vs. the Yankees this last weekend, tallying two hits and one run across the three games. The Mets would go on to lose the series to the Yankees 1-2, with the Yankees putting up a stellar Sunday performance totaling eight runs, compared to the Mets' two.
This is not the first report on Soto's apparent discontent with his new team. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay claimed on his talk radio show that, despite Soto's meeting with fans ahead of Sunday's game, he was visibly upset with the direction of the Mets and wishes he could return to the Bronx.
"He does not have a hop in his step. He does not smile much. I’m not gonna say he is unhappy. Because how can you be unhappy with a $765 million contract? But money is not a guarantee that you are gonna be comfortable somewhere," Kay said.
Whether or not Soto is as unhappy as some would think on the Mets, it's clear the former Yankees power hitter may have been a bit put off by his reception at his recent homecoming.
