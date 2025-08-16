Yankees' Aaron Boone Slammed for Reliever Decision
The New York Yankees are in the midst of an extended slump that began in June, and things don't appear to be getting better. Some are even calling for the Yankees to part ways with manager Aaron Boone, and after his latest gaffe, that might come true.
In the sixth inning of the Yankees' Wednesday game against the Minnesota Twins, Boone called rookie starter Cam Schlittler back to the dugout and opted to put in right-handed reliever Yerry De los Santos.
It was an odd decision with a bullpen that also offers options like David Bednar and Luke Weaver, both of whom have been stronger this season. And, As it turns out, it was the wrong decision. De Los Santos gave up two runs in less than an inning, leading the Yankees to lose the game 4-1. After the loss, Yankees announcer Michael Kay ripped into Boone for the decision on his ESPN radio show.
"I don't know why they went to De los Santos. Aaron explained it after the game, 'Well we felt it was a proper lane for him'–Stop! Who's your best pitcher? Who's the better pitcher that you can bring in? Every single pitcher in the bullpen was available last night? Who's your best? Who's your best to pitch the sixth inning?" Kay said.
Kay went on to point out how close the Yankees are to the next-closest teams in the AL Wild Card standings and rip the team for not being able to pull things together at this point in the season.
"People have to wake up. The season is slipping away. It's slipping away," he said. "You're tied in the loss column with the Cleveland Guardians. You're tied. And the Texas Rangers... they're breathing down your neck."
The Yankees only have about 40 games left to turn things around in 2024 with the Guardians' win percentage only .004% behind them for the final spot in the AL Wild Card standings. Fortunately for the club —and probably for Kay's blood pressure — they face the weakest August and September schedule of any team in the league, which will likely help New York get back on track to post-season success.
