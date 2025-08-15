Struggling Yankees Can't Waste Top Prospect
With Paul Goldschmidt's possible stint on the injured list hanging over their already-struggling team, the New York Yankees are beginning to weigh their options to make up for a missing first baseman.
The prevailing theory is that if the Yankees have to place the 37-year-old first baseman on the IL with his knee injury, utility man Ben Rice will go to first, and opening-day starting catcher Austin Wells will stay at catcher. This isn't ideal, given that Wells has been putting up shoddy numbers at the plate recently, and it was looking like the Yankees
FanSided's Curt Bishop cited the shaky Goldschmidt situation as possible grounds to call up exciting Yankees prospect Spencer Jones, and proposed a different configuration that could solve every problem at once. Jones gets called up and plays left field, current left fielder Cody Bellinger heads to first base, and Rice plays catcher (Bellinger and Rice share first base duties in this scenario). The Yankees would get a more reliable batting lineup while Goldy recovers, but Bishop insisted that it would be a bad idea. Jones could make a real difference in the Bronx, and calling him up to the majors in the middle of this dismal season would be a waste of a promising young talent.
Jones is having a breakout season in the minors, and the temptation to call him up and see what he's got in the majors is real, but should be staved off. Jones is slashing .304/.380/.652 since being promoted to Triple-A, with a 1.032 OPS. The Yankees can't afford to rush this kid into a failing season.
The Yankees have suffered a number of costly injuries so far this season, mostly affecting their pitchers but most recently affecting their most prominent star. As Aaron Judge makes his way back from an elbow injury, the team is working through a series of tough choices, and Goldy getting hurt complicates an already complicated situation.
The Yankees made a priority of keeping Jones at the trade deadline, making it very clear that they would only trade him away for one player: Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes. The front office clearly sees him as a generational talent, and with the buzz he generated at the deadline, other teams are seeing the potential as well. It wouldn't make sense to throw him into the deep end in a panic.
