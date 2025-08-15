Insider Calls Out Yankees Starting Pitchers
It's hard to believe that the New York Yankees once led the AL east by seven games this season. The once-mighty team has fallen to third place in the division due to challenges ranging from poor infield play to injuries. However, one insider called out the Pinstripes' pitchers as the biggest reason for the team's struggles.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote that is 'very concerned' about the Yankees chances to make the post-season, citing the injury issues with the Pinstripes' star sluggers as well as the starting rotation's inconsistencies since June.
"The Yankees feel so one-dimensional that it comes down to this for them: If the middle of their lineup can stay on the field, they might be OK. But if Judge or Giancarlo Stanton miss many more games, things could get even worse," he wrote. "The Yankees also need Max Fried & Co. to find their groove again. New York ranks 26th in ERA since the break."
Rogers dragged the Yankees' pitchers even further, tabbing them as the team's biggest area for improvement if they're to make the post-season.
"No reason to dig deep on the Yankees: Their starters need to get it together," he wrote. "Since the All-Star break, that group ranks 24th in ERA. Fried and Carlos Rodón — so good in the first half — just haven't had the same production in the second. Perhaps Luis Gil can find his groove and give them a jolt — he's slowly looking better and better — but the former two players need to lead the Yankees down the stretch."
As it stands now, the Yankees have the third and final spot in the AL Wild Card standings, with the Cleveland Guardians hot on their tail and just one game behind. While it's true that the starting rotation has been inconsistent, not to mention plagued with injuries that have taken Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the season, there are signs of life. Rodón's most recent outing had him looking like his former self. Luis Gil has pitched just one game after a long rehab stint, and while that game wasn't his best, he's likely still warming back up to the majors.
These are promising signs, but one thing remains clear: without pitching consistency, the Yankees may have to kiss their post-season dreams goodbye.
