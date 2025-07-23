Yankees Dump Top Prospect in Trade Idea
The New York Yankees have some serious needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month if they want to be contenders for the 2025 World Series. The Pinstripes are shopping for a third baseman, an additional starting pitcher and another bullpen arm to fill essential gaps. Now, they're being urged to trade one of their top prospects: outfielder Spencer Jones.
Jones, who the Yankees selected 25th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, has been having an explosive minor league season. He earned promotion from the AA Somerset Patriots to the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders earlier this season and is slashing .426/ .481/ .941 in his first 16 games in the triple-A (.317/ .415/ .691 overall).
While Jones seems like an obvious choice to stay in the farm system, others aren't so sure. Fansided writer Christopher Kline suggested Jones' hitting power is untested in the majors and the Yankees should capitalize on Jones' current hot streak to maximize trade value for the 24-year-old.
"Until Jones can prove he's a sustainable contact hitter in MLB, there will be skepticism," he wrote. "That is why the Yankees should capitalize on this hot streak and consider, if the price is right, moving Jones for an immediate upgrade."
Kline once again linked the Yankees to a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have a wealth of pitching talent but desperately need more powerful hitters.
"Jones is 24 years old and has still not made his Yankees debut. While the raw power profile is undeniably appealing, it's fair to wonder if he will even be consistent enough against big-league stuff," he wrote. "As such, trading him for an immediate rotation upgrade — FanSided's Zachary Rotman floats Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller as a potential target — makes sense. The Pirates, for example, need hitting in the worst of ways. Keller is a workhorse on the mound and a potential SP2 behind Max Fried once the playoffs roll around."
The Yankees have until the MLB trade deadline on July 31 to make a deal that helps them return to the World Series for the second year in a row.
