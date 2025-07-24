Aaron Judge Surpasses Yankees Legend on Home Run List
New York Yankees Aaron Judge is hitting some incredible milestones this season, and he just added another. Judge hit his 352nd home run as a Yankee in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, passing team legend Alex Rodriguez for the sixth-most homers in Yankees history.
Only five Yankees top Judge on the all-time list: Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493), Joe DiMaggio (361) and Yogi Berra (358). With the pace Judge has been hitting homers, it's not at all unreasonable to think he may finish the 2025 season in fourth place, though surpassing Gehrig, Mantle or Ruth are more lofty goals.
Rodriguez and Judge played together as Yankees on the 2016 team. Rodriguez played in Pinstripes for 12 years of his 22-year MLB career. He was with the team from 2004 to 2016, but did not play in 2014 due to a suspension from the league connected to the 2013 biogenesis scandal. He finished his tenure in the majors with 696 career home runs, slashing .295/ .380/ .550. Following his retirement, he began a career in media and broadcasting.
Judge, who has been named team captain in the ten seasons between A-Rod's retirement and now, is a seven-time All-Star and three-time MVP. He's been having a runaway season, leading the league in batting average (.346), on-base percentage (.454), slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.172). He trails only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for most home runs in 2025, with 37 to Raleigh's 39.
While Judge has been a bright spot, the Yankees hit a bit of a slump. They ceded the division to the Blue Jays earlier this month, and have been plagued by injuries and poor defensive play. Looking to once again contend for the World Series, the Pinstripes have been shopping the trade market for several positions.
