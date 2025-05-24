Yankees' Aaron Judge Keeping Pace with Coors Field Homer
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made personal history in the Yankees' first outing against Colorado, playing his first-ever regular season game at the Rockies' home of Coors Field. Even more impressive, he fired off a 365-foot home run in the top of the 5th inning, improving the Pinstripes' lead to 2-1. Sadly, Judge's performance wasn't enough, and the Yankees lost the game 3-2.
Judge has now homered at all but four MLB parks (The Braves' Truist Park, Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field, St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium and the Washington Nationals' Nationals Park). While the Yankees won't face the Braves, Cubs or Nationals away from home this season, he will have the opportunity to improve his record when the Yankees play the Cardinals in St. Louis this August.
Judge seeks to join former Yankees outfielder Juan Soto as the seventh player to homer in all active MLB ballparks (not including the Athletics' and Tampa Bay Rays' temporary homes). He would also join fellow Yankee Giancarlo Stanton, as well as Carlos Santana, Manny Machado, Randal Grichuk and Matt Olson.
With his 17th home run of the 2025 season, Judge remains at the top of the American League leaderboard. He is tied for first with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who also hit his 17th home run on the same night vs. the Houston Astros, extending his team's lead to 5-3. Judge also leads the AL in runs (47), batting average (.398) and on-base percentage (.487).
Across leagues in the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber also have 17 home runs on the season, though neither of them come close to matching Judge's batting average or OBP. Ohtani leads the NL in total runs, with a whopping 53 across 49 games.
Only time will tell who pulls ahead in the race to lead the MLB in home runs for 2025. Though, with Judge's other record and bonafides, Yankees fans can count on him to deliver more and more excellent performances as the season carries on.
