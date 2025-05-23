Yankees' Aaron Judge Set to Make Wild History vs. Rockies
New York Yankees hotshot Aaron Judge has hit 331 home runs over the course of his career, but not one of them has been in the Colorado Rockies' home, Coors Field in Denver, CO. Even wilder, Judge has never played a regular season game at the field, though he has played one All-Stars game there in 2021.
It's a surprising stat for Judge, who has been a member of the Yankees since 2016. However the Pinstripes have rarely come up against the Rockies in the 28 years since regular season inter-league play began. The teams have played 10 series since 1997, with the Yankees taking the all-time lead 15-13. The last time New York met Colorado in the mile-high city in 2023, Judge was out due to a toe injury.
Coors Field is the last stadium for Judge to check off his list for his 9-year career in the majors, and while playing a game in the series is a guarantee (baring serious injury), a home run might just be in the cards as well. With the way Judge has been playing this season, its not unlikely that he hits a homer. He leads the American League in major statistics, including runs (45), home runs (16), batting average (.396) and on base percentage (.486).
According to journalist and podcaster Gordon Damer on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the conditions are primed for Judge to send out some big hits.
While several factors can impact how far a hit ball travels, one important factor is weather, according to research conducted by Baltimore Orioles writer Paul Mancano. On cooler, dryer days, balls encounter more resistance from particles in the air, whereas warmer, more humid days allow for longer home runs.
Denver is notorious for its elevation, where air pressure decreases and the air is less dense, meaning there are even fewer obstacles between Judge's swing and a personal record-making home run.
