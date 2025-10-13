Yankees' Aaron Judge Facing Two Offseason Challenges
Another year has come and gone, and New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is once again out of contention as the MLB Postseason marches on. Now in the offseason, Judge is up against a personal financial challenge and potential medical intervention for his elbow injury during the regular season.
In his account of the franchise player's lawsuit, Alvin Garcia of Heavy.com outlined what Judge is suing for in the offseason lawsuit involving two homes he shares with his wife.
Aaron Judge Facing Off-Field Challenges
"Court filings in Hillsborough County show that Judge and his wife, Samantha, sued Florida interior designer Amanda Drew and her company, Drew Designs LLC, earlier this year," Garcia wrote. "They accuse Drew of overcharging them by nearly $750,000 for work on their Tampa Bay mansion and New York City apartment."
"The couple says Drew hooked them with promises of “special pricing” and a flat $10 per square foot rate. Instead, they discovered inflated prices—including a $33,000 couch they found selling elsewhere for about $18,000. Judge and his wife also accuse her of hiding receipts and exploiting their demanding schedules, believing they wouldn’t catch the inflated bills."
Judge is currently playing on a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees, where he has played since his MLB debut in 2016. The lawsuit isn't the only thing Judge is up against this offseason, as lingering issues with his elbow might require further medical interventions.
Back in July, Judge suffered a right flexor strain to his elbow, which impeded his ability to throw from the outfield and limited him to a designated hitter role while Giancarlo Stanton filled in out in right field. When the injury news first broke, fans worried that the Yankees wouldn't stand a chance without Judge, while experts like Jeff Passan speculated about the ultimate fate of Judge's arm injury. Passan, specifically, seemed to think that injuries like Judge's were more likely to escalate into UCL tears if not taken care of. Judge eventually recovered enough to return to right field, but when asked about his recovery after the Yankees' season-ending loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, he gave an ambiguous answer on the subject of surgery.
"I'm not a doctor," Judge said. "I don't know."
Judge, who turns 34 in April, will be entering his 10th full season with the Yankees, where he made his MLB debut. In that time, he has shattered records and amazed fans across the league as one of the greatest to ever play the game. After yet another season, however, Judge walks away with a mountain of personal accomplishments but without a championship win. One would hope he could enjoy the offseason in peace, at least, but reports seem to indicate that relaxing might be challenging. As Judge said after the Yankees' Game 4 loss in the ALDS, "I want to get back out there right now."
