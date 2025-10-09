Sorry, Aaron Judge Isn’t Among Yankees All-Time Greats
Stop. Just stop. Let's just put this out there right now: Aaron Judge is not an all-time great Yankee. And he won't be until he can lead the New York Yankees to the franchise's 28th World Series title.
Judge can hit all the home runs he wants. He can break records year after year and win MVP Award after MVP Award. Until he has a ring on his finger, he simply cannot be considered one of the greatest Yankees.
Yes, if he wins the MVP Award this year, it will be his third in four years. That would also make Judge just the fourth player to win three MVPs in Yankees pinstripes, along with Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle.
No one is saying Judge isn't a great player. He led the majors this year in batting average (.331), on-base percentage (.457), slugging percentage (.688), OPS (1.144) and WAR (9.7). Even if Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins the AL MVP, everyone knows Judge is the best hitter on the planet.
He's also the best in the big leagues right now when it comes to the long ball. By clubbing 53 home runs this year, Judge joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa as the only players with four 50-home run seasons.
But here's the rub: success in the Bronx is measured by World Series titles, not batting titles. Picking a Mount Rushmore for the Yankees is nearly impossible given the depth of candidates. I mean, just look at this list:
- Babe Ruth: 4 Yankees World Series titles
- Lou Gehrig: 6
- Joe DiMaggio: 9
- Yogi Berra: 10
- Mickey Mantle: 7
- Aaron Judge: 0
How can you put Judge ahead of anyone else on this list? Right now, he should be considered no more than the sixth-best Yankee of all-time. And we haven't even talked about Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, each of whom has five rings. Heck, Reggie Jackson won two titles during the Bronx Zoo days.
Here's another hot take: Judge barely makes the list of Yankees all-time great right fielders, because we can't overlook two-time MVP Roger Maris who won a pair of titles in the Bronx.
Don't get me wrong. If Judge stays healthy, 600 home runs will be well within his reach. And don't count out him one day surpassing his AL record of 62 home runs.
Even if he retired today, Judge would be considered a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But the Yankees organization doesn't measure success by plaques in Cooperstown and Monument Park. The ring's the thing.
All rise? More like case closed.
