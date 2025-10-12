Yankees Predicted to Re-Sign Top Reliever
Despite a rough end to a season that once was filled with promise for both the New York Yankees and Luke Weaver, it still makes plenty of sense for the two sides to come together and hammer out a new deal once the right-handed reliever hits free agency.
Yankees Insider Makes Prediction
NJ.com's Randy Miller believes that although Weaver ran into trouble in the postseason, he pitched well enough over parts of three seasons with the Yankees to warrant a new three-year deal from the club this offseason.
"Weaver’s first two postseason outings this year were atrocious, five runs over no innings, but he’s been the biggest bargain reliever in baseball for two years," Miller wrote. "He showed that he can be a reliable closer late into ’24 and again for a stretch this season. His year can be split up into two parts, before and after his hamstring strain. He had a 1.05 ERA in 24 outings prior to being shelved June 3, then a 5.31 ERA in 40 games after his June 20 return. Weaver wasn’t right in the second half, and he was tipping pitches in the playoffs, but he’s proved over a long enough sample size that he can pitch in New York.
Weaver's 2025 Season
The 31-year-old was well-positioned to make the first All-Star team of his career this season with a 1.05 ERA over 25 2/3 innings until he suffered a hamstring strain that resulted in a trip to the injured list in early June.
Weaver was activated from the IL later that month, but he recorded a 5.31 ERA across 40 outings and 39 frames in the regular season after making his return.
During the playoffs, Weaver gave up five earned runs over three appearances and just 1/3 of an inning.
Reunion Makes Sense
Despite his numbers declining significantly as the year went along, bringing back Weaver is a perfectly sensible move for the Yankees. The 32-year-old was incredible during the club's World Series run in 2024, pitching to a 1.76 ERA over 15 1/3 playoff frames, and he logged a 3.22 ERA in 129 games totaling 162 innings over parts of three regular seasons with them.
Spotrac currently projects Weaver to earn an average annual salary of $9.9 million over two years on the open market, which would make him the 11th highest-paid reliever in the league.
