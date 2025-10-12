Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Predicted to Re-Sign Top Reliever

A New York Yankees insider predicted that the club will bring back one of its top relievers who is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Jack Markowski

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a rough end to a season that once was filled with promise for both the New York Yankees and Luke Weaver, it still makes plenty of sense for the two sides to come together and hammer out a new deal once the right-handed reliever hits free agency.

Yankees Insider Makes Prediction

NJ.com's Randy Miller believes that although Weaver ran into trouble in the postseason, he pitched well enough over parts of three seasons with the Yankees to warrant a new three-year deal from the club this offseason.

"Weaver’s first two postseason outings this year were atrocious, five runs over no innings, but he’s been the biggest bargain reliever in baseball for two years," Miller wrote. "He showed that he can be a reliable closer late into ’24 and again for a stretch this season. His year can be split up into two parts, before and after his hamstring strain. He had a 1.05 ERA in 24 outings prior to being shelved June 3, then a 5.31 ERA in 40 games after his June 20 return. Weaver wasn’t right in the second half, and he was tipping pitches in the playoffs, but he’s proved over a long enough sample size that he can pitch in New York.

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver
Jul 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Weaver's 2025 Season

The 31-year-old was well-positioned to make the first All-Star team of his career this season with a 1.05 ERA over 25 2/3 innings until he suffered a hamstring strain that resulted in a trip to the injured list in early June.

Weaver was activated from the IL later that month, but he recorded a 5.31 ERA across 40 outings and 39 frames in the regular season after making his return.

During the playoffs, Weaver gave up five earned runs over three appearances and just 1/3 of an inning.

Reunion Makes Sense

Despite his numbers declining significantly as the year went along, bringing back Weaver is a perfectly sensible move for the Yankees. The 32-year-old was incredible during the club's World Series run in 2024, pitching to a 1.76 ERA over 15 1/3 playoff frames, and he logged a 3.22 ERA in 129 games totaling 162 innings over parts of three regular seasons with them.

Spotrac currently projects Weaver to earn an average annual salary of $9.9 million over two years on the open market, which would make him the 11th highest-paid reliever in the league.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

Home/News