Blue Jays Fooled Yankees With Rookie Bluff
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason this week, and their winter is underway early—a situation the organization has found itself in every year since 2010. There is one bit of playoff news about them, though, and it had to do with the slew of arms the Toronto Blue Jays had prepared for them in game four.
Blue Jays Bluffed
According to Bryan Hoch, who is north of the border covering the American League Championship Series between the Jays and Seattle Mariners, manager John Schneider admitted he was never going to actually pitch Trey Yesavage in that final game. Schneider claimed that the idea was a bluff.
"One note that might be of interest for Yankees fans," Hoch posted on X. "John Schneider said Trey Yesavage was never going to pitch in ALDS Game 4. That walk out to the bullpen was just for appearances."
Before eliminating the Yankees, Schneider did say there was a chance his rookie would come out of the bullpen.
"I would say 'maybe' on Trey," Schneider said, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "Seeing where the game goes, who's used, who's not used, and reading the game. If I had to pick between one of the two, it would probably be Trey."
Yankees Still Wouldn't Have Won
An appearance by Yesavage would not have made a difference anyway. The march of Toronto's bullpen shut the Yankees down, and all they were able to muster up were two runs. One was a homer by Ryan McMahon early in the game, and the second was in the ninth when the season was all but finished in the Bronx. That was a single by Aaron Judge, scoring Jasson Dominguez, who had pinch-hit for Anthony Volpe.
Yesavage had a chance to end the season on a more dour note had he come in. In game two, the rookie outdueled ace Max Fried. Fried was lit up for seven earned runs, knocking the Yankees out of the game before they could put up a fighting chance.
Yesavage didn't just outduel Fried, but he posted the type of outing that is expected of a big-money ace. In 5.1 innings, he had 11 strikeouts and one walk, without allowing a hit.
