Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Aaron Judge Makes History With Clutch Homer

The New York Yankees' marquee player came through to keep the team in contention a little longer.

Erin Shapland

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after a double hit by outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after a double hit by outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the moment of the New York Yankees' nail-biting victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Aaron Judge came through to keep them in the series. Judge's three-run bomb came in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game 6-6 and ultimately, keep the Yankees in the ALDS for another day.

Judge's Historic Home Run

According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Judge's home run made history for the combination of pitch speed and distance from the center of the strike zone — in other words, it was a weird ball to swing at, but here we are.

"Judge’s HR was off a 99.7 mph pitch that was 1.2 feet inside (from the center of the zone)

It’s the first time in the pitch-tracking era (2008), regular season or postseason, that a hitter has homered off a 99-plus mph pitch that also was that far inside

h/t @AndrewSimonMLB," Langs wrote, crediting MLB's Andrew Simon for the statistic (Simon's Twitter account is private).

Judge's Personal Historic Moment

It was also a personal milestone for Judge; the 99.7 mph pitch was the fastest pitch he had ever hit for a home run, per Katie Sharp of Stathead. Judge commented on the weird ball in a postgame interview, citing similar conversations about what he does and doesn't swing at.

“I don't know," Judge said, when asked why he chose to swing at that pitch. "I get yelled at for swinging at them out of the zone, but now I’m getting praised for it. It’s a game. You’ve got to go out there and play. I don’t care what the numbers say or where something was at, I’m just up there trying to put a good swing on a good pitch, and it looked good to me.”

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds third base after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Blue Jays Manager Responds

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was impressed from the other side, and wished the superstar the very worst heading into Game 4.

“Hopefully he gets a bad night’s sleep and has some bad food tonight or something like that," Schneider said. "Give him credit, man, that was a ridiculous swing.”

Judge is batting .500/ .577/ .727 in the postseason with a 1.304 OPS. The Yankees will face the Blue Jays for one to two more games, with Cam Schlittler starting in Game 4.

﻿Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!﻿

Published
Erin Shapland
ERIN SHAPLAND

Erin Shapland lives in Manchester, Connecticut with her husband, Dave, and their cat, Joey Bonzo. She is a yoga nerd and poet, and is just so happy to be included.

Home/News