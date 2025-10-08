Yankees Aaron Judge Makes History With Clutch Homer
In the moment of the New York Yankees' nail-biting victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Aaron Judge came through to keep them in the series. Judge's three-run bomb came in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game 6-6 and ultimately, keep the Yankees in the ALDS for another day.
Judge's Historic Home Run
According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Judge's home run made history for the combination of pitch speed and distance from the center of the strike zone — in other words, it was a weird ball to swing at, but here we are.
"Judge’s HR was off a 99.7 mph pitch that was 1.2 feet inside (from the center of the zone)
It’s the first time in the pitch-tracking era (2008), regular season or postseason, that a hitter has homered off a 99-plus mph pitch that also was that far inside
h/t @AndrewSimonMLB," Langs wrote, crediting MLB's Andrew Simon for the statistic (Simon's Twitter account is private).
Judge's Personal Historic Moment
It was also a personal milestone for Judge; the 99.7 mph pitch was the fastest pitch he had ever hit for a home run, per Katie Sharp of Stathead. Judge commented on the weird ball in a postgame interview, citing similar conversations about what he does and doesn't swing at.
“I don't know," Judge said, when asked why he chose to swing at that pitch. "I get yelled at for swinging at them out of the zone, but now I’m getting praised for it. It’s a game. You’ve got to go out there and play. I don’t care what the numbers say or where something was at, I’m just up there trying to put a good swing on a good pitch, and it looked good to me.”
Blue Jays Manager Responds
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was impressed from the other side, and wished the superstar the very worst heading into Game 4.
“Hopefully he gets a bad night’s sleep and has some bad food tonight or something like that," Schneider said. "Give him credit, man, that was a ridiculous swing.”
Judge is batting .500/ .577/ .727 in the postseason with a 1.304 OPS. The Yankees will face the Blue Jays for one to two more games, with Cam Schlittler starting in Game 4.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!