Yankees Pitcher Set Up for Success vs. Blue Jays
Omitted from the Wild Card Series roster after pitching in the final game of the regular season, Luis Gil is now tasked with helping the New York Yankees start the ALDS off on the right foot in Game One against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The reigning AL Rookie of the Year didn't appear in a big-league game until August due to a lat strain, but he didn't skip once he was healthy. In 11 outings and 57 innings, Gil logged a 3.32 ERA with 41 strikeouts.
The 27-year-old will face a strong Toronto lineup in front of a hostile crowd at Rogers Centre, but that's not anything he isn't used to.
Gil's 2024 Playoff Stats
Gil threw a total of eight innings spread across two outings for New York in last year's postseason.
The first of those starts came in Game Four of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Gil lasted four innings and gave up two earned runs as the Yankees eventually captured an 8-6 win.
He later got the ball in Game Four of the World Series, which represented New York's only victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gil completed four innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits.
Gil's History vs. Toronto
Gil has pitched against the Blue Jays four times throughout his career. He's thrown 18 2/3 innings over that span while boasting a 4.34 ERA with 21 strikeouts.
His only start against Toronto this year came on September 6, and he allowed only one run over six frames.
Blue Jays Stats vs. Gil
Gil has found a ton of success against the hitters on Toronto's ALDS roster, holding them to a collective batting average and OPS of .182 and .594, respectively.
Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the lone Blue Jays who have cracked the code vs. Gil, going 3-for-7 with two doubles and three walks. Anthony Santander is in that same boat, as he's gone 3-for-7 with a walk.
On the flip side, former Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 0-for-8 against Gil while Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Tyler Heineman, Myles Straw and Daulton Varsho are a combined 0-for-13.
Given his track record vs. Toronto and effectiveness since returning from injury, New York should have plenty of confidence with Gil on the bump in Game One.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!