Yankees Bullpen Implodes in Game One Loss to Blue Jays
Despite owning the league's most prolific offense this season, the New York Yankees' bats went into a slumber while the bullpen simultaneously imploded in the late innings of the club's 10-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game One of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.
Facing right-hander Kevin Gausman, who posted a 3.97 ERA over four starts and 22 2/3 innings against New York this season, the Yankees had just two hits while not drawing a walk over the first five innings of the game.
Meanwhile, both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk launched solo home runs in the first and second innings, respectively, off New York starter Luis Gil to put Toronto up 2-0.
From there, Tim Hill and Camilo Doval combined to toss 3 1/3 scoress innings out of the Yankees' bullpen.
New York finally put together a bit of a rally down two runs against Gausman in the top of the sixth, but it ultimately fell short. With the bases loaded and no outs, Aaron Judge struck out swinging in a full count before Cody Bellinger drove in a run on a walk.
Ben Rice followed that up by popping out, and the Blue Jays brought Louie Varland in to relieve Gausman. Giancarlo Stanton, with the bases still loaded and two outs, struck out swinging to end the Yankees' threat.
Luke Weaver was called upon to keep New York's deficit at one run in the bottom of the seventh, but he once again crumpled under the pressure after previously giving up two earned runs to the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the Wild Card Series.
In the end, Weaver was credited with allowing three runs without recording an out. Fernando Cruz didn't fare much better, as he gave up an earned run of his own while also letting two of Weaver's inherited runners cross the plate.
With a newfound 6-1 lead, the Blue Jays held the Yankees scoreless in the top of the eighth before Kirk tacked on an insurance run with another solo homer, this time off Paul Blackburn, to make it 7-1.
Toronto went on to put three more runs up on the board against Blackburn, growing its lead to 10-1 before Jeff Hoffman came in and secured the victory in the top of the ninth.
Down 1-0 in the series, the Yankees will look to get in the win column with Max Fried on the mound in Game Two.
