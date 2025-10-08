Yankees Beat Blue Jays, Avoid Elimination
The New York Yankees have defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in ALDS Game 3. They will force a Game 4 and stave off a trip to Cancún.
Just 14 pitches into the game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep for a two-run bomb to secure the Blue Jays an early lead. The Yankees got on the board with a single from Giancarlo Stanton to score Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first, 2-1 Blue Jays.
In the top of the third inning, an error on a valiant effort from Cody Bellinger allowed Davis Schneider to score on a single from Daulton Varsho, 3-1. Guerrero then scored on a single from Ernie Clement, and Clement and Varsho both scored on a single from Anthony Santander, ending the inning 6-1. Yankees starter Carlos Rodón was replaced in the third inning with Fernando Cruz, who got out of the inning without further incident.
Trent Grisham scored on a double from Aaron Judge in the bottom of the third and Bellinger scored on a sacrifice fly from Giancarlo Stanton, 6-3.
By the fourth inning, both starters were out of the game. The Yankees bullpen allowed just one hit in the top of the fourth.
In the moment of truth, at the bottom of the fourth with Austin Wells and Bellinger on base, Judge tied the game up with a three-run homer, and the stadium erupted.
Camilo Doval and Tim Hill, respectively, held down the fort in the fifth, allowing just one hit. Jazz Chisholm went deep in the bottom of the fifth for his first postseason homer to secure the Yankees' first lead in this series, 7-6. Chisholm had been seen yawning on the field earlier in the game in a moment that went viral online, but ultimately proved that he was, in fact, locked in.
Wells singled to score Rosario in the fifth as well, 6-8 game. Tim Hill pitched a hitless top of the sixth to maintain it. Ben Rice hit a sac fly to score Judge in the bottom of the sixth, 9-6.
Relief pitcher Devin Williams, who pitched 1 1/3 clean innings over the seventh and eighth, received a standing ovation in Yankee Stadium as he came off the mound. This was Williams' first time pitching more than one inning this year after a significant rough patch had his high-leverage talent in doubt. He held onto the 9-6 lead. David Bednar came in to finish the eighth and pitch the ninth. Final: 9-6 Yankees.
The Yankees force Game 4, with Cam Schlittler pitching.
