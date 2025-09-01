Yankees' Aaron Judge Shares Humble Response to Major Milestone
New York Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge cemented himself even further into the Pinstripes' history books when he tied legend Yogi Berra for the fifth most home runs as a Yankee. While the team lost the contest against the Chicago White Sox 3-2, Judge slammed his 358th homer in Pinstripes, changing the top five list for the first time in nearly 70 years.
After the game, Judge offered a typical humble response about what the record means to him to MLB.com insider Bryan Hoch.
"The way Yogi played the game, what he meant to the pinstripes – you know how much it meant, being a New York Yankee, to him," Judge said. "I feel the same way. I'm honored to wear this jersey. So it's pretty cool to be on that list."
What's even more impressive is the time Judge has spent on the team. While Berra played with the Yankees for almost 20 years from 1946 to 1963, Judge has only be a pro since 2016. With the way the captain has been playing this season, it's likely he'll not only pass Berra, but sail past Joe DiMaggio for the 4th place spot too. DiMagio is just ahead of Judge and Berra, with 361 home runs in Pinstripes.
In the same interview, Judge revealed a bit of his post-season mindset and how he is looking ahead to playing some of the best teams in the league.
"It's coming down to the wire," he said. "We want to play the best teams, especially getting down the stretch here into the postseason. That's what it's all about, to see what we're made of."
Hopefully, Judge's attitude spreads among his teammates, too. The Yankees have upcoming series against both the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, two other AL East teams that have been a thorn in the Pinstripes' sides all season. If they can manage to play at the same level they were earlier this season for the rest of September, the Yankees will be on their way to another World Series appearance, and maybe even their 28th win.
