Aaron Judge Could Pass Two Yankees Legends
New York Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge has set a lot of baffling records in his career, especially with his incredible offensive numbers. Now, he's on the precipice of another major milestone.
According to a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, by the Talkin' Yanks podcast, Judge is set to surpass other Yankees legends and crack the top-5 all-time home run scorers for the team, which has existed in some form or another since 1903.
Judge is currently sixth on the list, passing early-aughts Yankees star Alex Rodriguez earlier this season. With 357 homers in his Yankees career, Judge will almost definitely pass Yogi Berra, with 358 and likely Joe DiMaggio with 361 this season, as a full month of regular-season games remain. From there, the numbers become a bit more insurmountable, with Lou Gehrig at 493, Mickey Mantle at 536 and Babe Ruth at 659.
Even if he is unable to pass Gehrig and Judge's total numbers at the end of his career leave him in fourth place in Yankees' all-time home runs, he'll forever be a team legend for his wild offensive production. No Yankees player has entered the top five since Berra, who did so in 1957. Judge's run may be even more impressive, as he's only played 10 seasons with the Yankees, while Berra played nearly 20.
Judge's HR total isn't the only impressive stat he's put up this season. 10 years into his MLB career, he's leading the league in batting average (.321), on base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.656), and has all season. Even through a right elbow flexor injury that's left him unable to play at full capacity, Judge is a massive boost to the Yankees offense.
While these numbers have Judge firmly in the conversation for another AL MVP award, he's got some competition. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the AL and the league over with 50 2025 home runs. Raleigh's name has been tossed into the ring alongside Judge's for MVP voting, though his other offensive stats aren't as impressive.
Even if Judge is not the 2025 AL MVP, he'll be cementing himself even further as a Yankees legend by passing up Berra and DiMaggio on the all-time home run scorers list.
