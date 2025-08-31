Yankees on Short List for Mets Slugger
The New York Yankees are headed into September with hopes of remaining contenders and fighting their way back from the Wild Card to the World Series for a shot at redemption. But after the season, they have decisions to make in free agency, and one MLB insider believes they could add a big name from their fellow Big Apple team.
Right now, the team is leaning on Paul Goldschmidt to be their veteran star power at first base, and the potential future Hall of Famer has come through. But there's no expectation right now about what comes next. The team will likely need to replace the veteran after the season, and could do so with a familiar name.
New York Post’s Jon Heyman’s reports that the Yankees could be interested in New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso. Them. along with Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, are expected to pursue the veteran slugger.
"The all-time Mets home run champion has talked about how he’d love to stay a Met, but his free agency should go better this time around — not only because he’s ineligible to receive a qualifying offer, but also because he’s having a much better season this year than last.
"The Astros would be a surprise because they signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60M deal last winter, but they continue to show their willingness to spend to win, with the trade for Carlos Correa the latest example. The Mets will try to bring back Alonso, who could draw interest from Texas, Boston, Seattle, the Yankees and others."
The Yankees are going to have decisions of their own to make with Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, but will need outside help as well.
The Yankees pursued Alonso in 2024 but opted to go with Goldschmidt instead, singning him to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Alonso returned to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the first year. That option is expected to be picked up, leaving Alonso as a free agent this winter.
With 31 home runs and 110 RBIs this season, Alonso could be an experienced bat and a fresh face to the first base position for the Yankees, and a second pursuit of him could be the next move for the Yankees.
