Odds of Making History Stacked Against Yankees Star
While New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has put himself in position to make baseball history, the odds remain stacked against him.
Judge, who currently leads all qualified major league hitters in batting by a wide margin at .398, is currently listed at +7500 by DraftKings Sportsbook to finish the 2025 season with an average of .400 or higher.
He's the only player within striking distance of the prolific mark, with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman ranking second behind Judge at .361.
Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP who signed a one-year deal worth $12.5 million with the Bronx Bombers this past offseason, is currently tied for fourth place on the leaderboard with a .335 average.
It's no surprise that Judge isn't projected to finish the year at .400, as no player has done so in a full season since Ted Williams (.406) in 1941.
Nomar Garciaparra and Todd Helton are tied for the highest average since 2000 at .3724, with both accomplishing the feat that same year for the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies, respectively. Ichiro Suzuki holds the American League title at .3722 over that same stretch, reaching it as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 2004.
Babe Ruth set the single-season Yankees record in the category with a .393 average in 1923.
Judge, who has never won a batting title, set his own personal high at .323 during his MVP-winning campaign last year.
Through 50 games this season, he also leads the major leagues in on-base percentage (.487), slugging percentage (.754) and OPS (1.241) while tying for the most homers with 17.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
