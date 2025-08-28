Former Yankees Infielder Torched in Epic Pitching Fail
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made eight trades ahead of the trade deadline. Three of those deals helped the Yankees reinforce the bullpen, acquiring David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.
Another deal sent infielder Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels. Since leaving New York, Peraza has made two appearances as a reliever. And it's safe to say Cashman was smart for not relying on the utility man to supplement the Yankees' bullpen.
Cabrera ended up on the mound Wednesday during the Angels' 20-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. Yes, you read the score correctly. Peraza moved over from first base and took the mound in the seventh inning to spare the Angels pitching staff any more wear and tear. It didn't go well.
The 25-year-old lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up eight earned runs on seven hits. The biggest blast came off the bat of former Yankees teammate Kyle Higashioka, who hit a three-run homer to extend the Rangers' lead to 17 runs.
It was the catcher's 10th home run of the season. And it came on the last of Cabrera's 21 pitches on the night. According to the Associated Press, each pitch was between 30 and 40 mph.
So why was Peraza on the mound in the first place? It probably had something to do with his major-league debut as a pitcher, which came four days earlier in the Angels' 12-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. In that game, Peraza pitched two shutout innings.
Cashman traded Peraza to the Angels in exchange for outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena and international bonus pool money. De Pena is not listed among MLB Pipeline's list of New York's top 30 prospects.
Peraza made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Yankees. It went well, with Peraza hitting .306 in 18 games.
He played parts of four seasons in the Bronx, thanks mostly to his defense, but never found a permanent home in the lineup, hitting .190 in 145 games.
