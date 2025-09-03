MLB Insider Slams Yankees' Aaron Boone
The New York Post's Joel Sherman knows a thing or two because he's seen a thing or two. Which makes what the MLB insider had to say about New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone all that much more alarming.
On the latest edition of the "Pinstripe Post" podcast, which dropped before Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Houston Astros, Sherman was brutally honest about Boone, who is on the hot seat down the stretch.
"The Yankees, one of the things they like to talk about is how tough-minded they are," Sherman said. "And I would like to see an iota of proof that they're tough-minded. They have another 12 games to prove that.
"In the Aaron Judge era, since 2017, whenever they've faced an opponent that is as good or better than them, talent-wise, they fall apart pretty much. The playoff record is pretty clear. They've played seven AL Central teams in the playoffs. They're 7-for-7. The other eight series, they won a wild-card game against Oakland. The other seven series, you know when they play Houston, Boston, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Dodgers, they're 0-7. They're 10-25 in those games.
"You could paint it a million different ways, but they have 12 games now," Sherman added. "It's all out in front of them. At the end of these 12 games, they literally could be the No. 1 seed in the American League, like they were last year. They could atop the AL East. They could, if none of those things have firmly established they're the No. 1 wild-card team.
"Or they could have a 2-10 two weeks. And we're talking about can they hold off the Rangers and Royals? Boone had taken recently to saying, 'Everything is words. We have to do it.' 2025 has not been a season where they have done it against good teams.
"And essentially during his entire tenure, which started the second year of the Judge era in 2018, when they face a good team, his team is not as tactically strong or mentally strong as these other teams. Don't tell me. Show me," Sherman concluded.
There's no doubt Boone and company are in the midst of a tough stretch: three games at the first-place Houston Astros, three games at home vs. the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, three games at home vs. the first-place Detroit Tigers and three games at the Red Sox.
The Yankees have already lost their season series to the Red Sox (2-8) and Blue Jays (3-7).
With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have missed the playoffs just once (2023). But the club's World Series drought dating back to 2009 remains in place.
FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 99.6% chance of making the playoffs and 12.0% chance of winning the World Series. Only the Dodgers (17.4%) have better World Series odds.
