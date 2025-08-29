Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on Hot Seat?
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. No one knows that better than Aaron Boone, who's experienced several highs and lows with the New York Yankees as a player and as a manager.
Rumors of Boone's demise as skipper began earlier this summer when the Yankees slumped and fell out of first place in the American League East. Despite dropping three of four games last weekend to the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are showing signs of emerging from there malaise.
However that didn't stop the New York Post's Jon Heyman from listing New York as one of "11 manager jobs that could be open once MLB offseason arrives." In fact, Boone checked in at No. 9 on the hot seat list.
"He received a two-year extension this spring and is beloved by owner Hal Steinbrenner, GM Brian Cashman and captain Aaron Judge," Heyman wrote. "It would take quite a surprise, like the Royals or Guardians supplanting the Yankees for the playoffs, for a change even to be considered."
Heading into play Friday, the Yankees are in second place in the American League Wild Card standings, a half-game behind the first-place Red Sox. The Seattle Mariners are two games behind the Yankees and three games ahead of the Kansas City Royals. The Texas Rangers are four and one-half games out while the Cleveland Guardians are five back.
FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 98.6% chance of making the playoffs. New York has an 11% chance of winning the World Series according to FanGraphs, giving them the best odds in the AL.
Should the Yankees fail to live up to expectations, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said earlier this week all bets are off.
"More likely, they could get knocked out early. That's certainly a scenario we can envision happening. Does Aaron Boone come back? Does Brian Cashman come back? Or do they finally turn the page? All of this seemingly is in play," Rosenthal said.
Masslive.com's Sean McAdam also indicated Boone could be on the hot seat.
"Boone’s list of people defending him seem to dwindle by the day," McAdam wrote Sunday. "It’s not all Boone’s fault that his team too often is guilty of sloppy play and poor fundamentals. But he bears some of the responsibility. And when he attempts to publicly defend the mistakes that get made, he comes across as an apologist for his players,"
With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have missed the playoffs just once (2023). But the club's World Series drought remains in place. And as we all know, the only way success is measured in the Bronx is by world championships.
