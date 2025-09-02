Former Yankees Player Rips Aaron Boone After UNC Appearance
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking heat, and it has nothing to do with his club's performance.
Former Yankees prospect Clint Frazier zinged his ex-skipper Sunday on X. It came when Frazier re-tweeted video of Boone attending the North Carolina-TCU football game at Chapel Hill.
ABC 11's Sean Coffey posted the pregame video, which took place shortly before former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his college head coaching debut, a 48-14 loss to TCU.
"Aaron Boone sighting at the Belichick debut in Chapel Hill," Coffey tweeted with video of Boone.
"(B)iggest two week stretch of the season and this dude is at a football game with his hoodie tied around his waist," Frazier answered in his post.
Frazier isn't wrong. The Yankees wake up tied for second place in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox, just two and one-half games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. New York and Boston are tied atop the AL Wild Card standings.
If Boone and the Yankees are going to make the postseason, they need to survive the upcoming gautlet of games.
Beginning Tuesday, New York opens a three-game series in Houston against the Astros, who are in first place in the AL West.
On Friday, the Yankees return home for a three-game series with the first-place Blue Jays.
Following Toronto's visit, the Detroit Tigers, who sit atop the AL Central, will head to the Bronx.
Then comes a three-game trip to Fenway Park to visit a Red Sox club which has already won the season series from the Yankees.
So, yeah, heading to North Carolina for a football game might not have been the best optics for Boone.
As for Frazier, he made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017 following his trade from Cleveland as part of the Andrew Miller deal.
The outfielder teased the Yankees with potential at the plate which he never fully realized in part because of injuries, including a concussion.
New York released Frazier after the 2021 season. He later played for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.
Frazier, now 30, last played in the majors in 2023. Over parts of seven MLB seasons, he hit .235 with 29 home runs in 280 games.
Just last month, Frazier put Boone and general manager Brian Cashman on blast.
“When Cashman comes out and gives support to Boone, lowkey, I kind of feel like that’s self-preservation,” Frazier said on his podcast. “I know his resume is insane, but when he gives the confidence boost to Boone, I was saying ‘he’s got to, because Booney is the frontline of defense for him. I brought this guy in, and I have to support him, because he’s my guy.' Boone is Cashman’s shadow a little bit."
