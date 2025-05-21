Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Unique History
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continues to solidify his place as a future Hall-of-Fame player with yet another excellent performance last night against the Texas Rangers.
Judge sent the ball flying into the stands of Yankee Stadium above right field with a home run in the 8th inning, scoring Trent Grisham (and himself) and extending the Yankees' lead to 5-0. The Yankees went on to win the game with a final score of 5-2, defeating Yankees manager Aaron Boone's older brother, Bret, who serves as hitting coach for the Rangers.
Watch below to see the 326-foot home run, which is, according to Katie Sharp of StatHead, the shortest of Judge's nine-years since his major league debut. 326 feet is not far off from the shortest official home run in the MLB at 302 feet, hit by Lorenzo Cain at Fenway Park in 2017.
In contrast, Judge's longest home run comes in at a whopping 496 feet, scored against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. That very same home run broke Babe Ruth's records for the most HRs recorded by a player at Yankee Stadium.
Judge is having a fantastic offensive season, leading the league alongside Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki with 43 RBIs. He trails only Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in runs, clocking in at 45. The two-time MVP also leads the league in batting average, with a .403. If he is able to maintain a batting average above .4, he will be the first player to do so since the 1940s.
Hitting excellence is not new to Judge, who leads the league last year in total HRs (58) and RBIs (144).
The Yankees now lead the American League East with a record of 28-19, in no small part due to Judge's extraordinary hitting power, which helped propel the Yankees to the 2024 World Series. Time will tell if the Pinstripes are able to make it back for a repeat.
