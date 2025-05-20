Yankees Share Disappointing Giancarlo Stanton News
The New York Yankees received more bad news about outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who is currently absent from the roster due to tendonitis in both elbows, this week. While there were hopes Stanton would be sent on a rehab assignment and return to the lineup, that may not be the case until later than initially expected.
According to MLB.com's Brian Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has no set return date for Stanton, and claimed he isn't yet ready for what many hope to be a short rehab assignment. Hoch took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to share the news this past weekend during the team's Subway Series vs. the New York Mets, where the Yankees took home the series win 2-1.
Now that Stanton isn't expected to return to an already stacked hitting lineup for the Pinstripes, trade rumors are swirling, with some insiders tying Stanton to the Seattle Mariners. Despite his excellent record, many fear the injury-prone Stanton will not be able to play a full season ever again, according to ClutchPoints' Zachary Howell.
Stanton has always been a heavy hitter and set the MLB record for fastest recorded home run hit in 2018 with a 121.7 MPH dinger. He clocked an impressive 97 hits, 72 RBI, and 27 home runs during the 2024 season. When he invariably does return, if he remains on the Yankees roster, he'll likely continue his role at Designated Hitter, where second-year player Ben Rice is currently filling in. Rice is having a solid season, with a .250 batting average for 35 hits, 26 runs and nine home runs out of 140 ABs thus far.
Despite Stanton's production in previous years, the Yankees appear to be making due just fine without him. With a hitting lineup consisting of Rice, Cody Bellinger — who hit a grand slam in Sunday's runaway win against the Mets — and MVP Aaron Judge, who's batting average is currently .401 on the season, the Yankees have no need for a player who can't seem to make his way off the injured list.
