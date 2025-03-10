New York Yankees Ace Receives First Recommendation for Elbow Injury
The New York Yankees have been waiting for more than a day for second opinions on the right elbow of their ace starting pitcher, Gerrit Cole.
While there is no official word from the Yankees, one report revealed that doctors are recommending that he get Tommy John surgery.
On Sunday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on social media that Cole, who reported elbow discomfort after his last spring training start, is getting a second opinion on the diagnosis.
This adds to the list of injuries the Yankees have absorbed during spring training, including one to American League rookie of the year Luis Gil, another starting pitcher.
But this one has the potential to be far more devastating, if the second opinion aligns with the first recommendation.
Cole foreshadowed what might happen when he spoke to reporters on Saturday after he had scans on his elbow and those scans were sent to doctors for second opinions.
"I've still got some hope," Cole said to outlets, including MLB.com. "I'm just waiting for the experts to weigh in."
Cole struggled in his last appearance on Thursday, as he surrendered six earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched.
Cole missed part of last season with an elbow issue and even consulted with a specialist during spring training. The injury did not require surgery, just rest. He was able to return for the second half of the season, as he went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 2024.
He returned in enough time to help the Yankees win the AL pennant before losing in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He’s been terrific in his five seasons in New York. The right-hander is 59-28 with the Yankees, as he has a 3.12 ERA during that time. He has struck out 985 and walked 185 in that span.
In each of his first four seasons with New York he finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting. He finally won the award in 2023 after he went 15-4 with an AL-leading 2.63 ERA with 222 strikeouts and 48 walks.
Before he joined the Yankees as a free agent he spent two seasons with the Houston Astros, where was also finished in the Top 10 of Cy Young voting in both seasons. He helped them to the World Series in 2019. He went 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA.
Before Houston, he spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he went 59-42 with a 3.50 ERA. His best season was in 2015 when he made his first All-Star Game, went 19-8 and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting.
For his career he is 153-80 with a 3.18 ERA, including 2,251 strikeouts and 500 walks.