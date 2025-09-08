Yankees AL East Odds Spike After Blue Jays Win
The New York Yankees are right back in it. After winning a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, New York may have put their terrible summer behind them and sent themselves into the fall with a chance to win the American League East.
It's not over yet, and the Yankees are still fighting a tough battle to the top, but with most of September left to go, New York has given themselves a chance. They currently sit two games behind Toronto for the lead in the division, and their odds of actually pulling off the victory in the East have taken a pretty decent jump.
Right now, the Yankees have a 99.9% chance of making the MLB playoffs, and a 29.0% chance of winning the American League East. Those odds spiked from 14% when they started the series with a loss to the Blue Jays.
This is all according to FanGraphs.
The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with the Blue Jays just being 5-5. New York has taken a game and a half lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card, which was their first mission in their bounce back. After falling behind their rivals, they needed to reclaim the top Wild Card spot, and are now hunting for a division win.
Surpassing the Blue Jays would come with significant perks. Being able to win the American League East means they'd get a first-round bye in the playoffs. Every team wants that bye, obviously, but it would also mean they get to avoid potential back-to-back division series in the playoffs.
Right now, the Yankees and Red Sox are set to match up in the first-round of the playoffs, and if New York pulls off a series win, they'd then travel - most likely - to Toronto to face the Blue Jays.
New York has struggled against the Red Sox this season, leaving it an unfavorable matchup to start their postseason run. However, if they can win the AL East and leave Boston to Toronto, they only need to face one divisional opponent. That could go a long way from keeping their World Series Hopes alive.
