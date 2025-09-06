Yankees Announcer Gets Brutally Honest About Deadline Addition
The New York Yankees finalized a last-minute trade with the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Camilo Doval at the deadline, though the former All-Star has yet to settle into a groove with his new club.
Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, who has been a fixture of the club's broadcasts on YES Network for over two decades, discussed Doval's struggles during the team's 7-1 series-opening loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
“This guy was an All-Star with the Giants and his stuff, as Paul [O’Neill] said, is electric, but he has really struggled with passed balls and wild pitches and walks and pitch clock violations as well," Kay said, per NJ.com's Adam Zagoria.
“They need to get him straightened out as they head into October.”
New York overhauled its bullpen at the deadline, landing three right-handers in Doval, David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.
The trio has performed at differing levels for the club thus far, with Bednar owning a 3.14 ERA over 14 1/3 innings while Bird was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on August 5 after allowing six earned runs in his first two innings as a Yankee.
Doval, on the other hand, has logged a 4.97 ERA across 15 appearances and 12 2/3 frames. The 28-year-old had begun turning things around with five straight scoreless outings before allowing an earned run in his lone inning of work vs. Toronto on September 5, but his overall numbers with New York are still rather mediocre.
His major league career got off to a roaring start, as he recorded a 2.77 ERA with a 2.97 FIP, 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 69 saves over 166 appearances for the Giants from 2021 through 2023 while earning an All-Star nod in the latter of those three years.
Doval regressed in 2024 with a 4.88 ERA in 59 innings, though he did bounce back to the tune of a 3.09 ERA over 46 2/3 frames with San Francisco before being dealt to the Yankees.
While his command has never been stellar, evidenced by a career walks per nine rate of 4.4, that number has jumped up to 6.4 over a small sample size in New York. Furthermore, his WHIP is sitting at an astronomical 1.895 to go alongside a 4.45 FIP.
Under team control through the 2027 campaign, Doval has the potential to remain a staple at the backend of the Yankees' bullpen for the next few seasons. If the club wants to make another deep playoff run this year, however, they'll need him to round into form in short order.
