Yankees Named Top Landing Spot for Japanese Star Pitcher
The New York Yankees' rotation is in strong shape, but they may still make a major addition to the unit in free agency this upcoming offseason.
FanSided's Jake Elman predicted that the Yankees, alongside the San Diego Padres, could make a push to sign Japanese right-handed starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, should he be posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.
"Don't be surprised to see the New York Yankees or San Diego Padres go all-in trying to land Imai, especially given their history in attracting Japanese pitchers," Elman wrote. "Prediction: Imai signs with the Yankees or Padres."
ESPN's Jeff Passan highlighted Imai in an early free agency intel piece, wherein he described the 27-year-old as Japan's hardest-throwing starter.
"Imai, 27, is the most anonymous of the group -- and, according to scouts who have watched him pitch this year, perhaps the most intriguing," Passan wrote. "His talent belies his wispy 5-foot-11, 154-pound frame. He is the hardest-throwing starter in Japan, with a fastball that sits at 95 mph and tops out at 99. With a vicious slider, a changeup, a splitter, a curveball and a sinker he picked up this season, Imai has the sort of pitch mix that teams covet."
Imai has twice been named an NPB All-Star (2021, 2024). He has spent his entire career, which began in 2018, with Seibu and logged a 3.11 ERA over 155 games totaling 943 2/3 innings.
During the 2025 campaign, he has put up a 1.50 ERA with 159 strikeouts across 143 2/3 innings.
Passan spoke to two sources that believe Imai will command a contract that ranges anywhere from $150 million to $200 million once he reaches MLB free agency.
"One suggested Imai could get upward of $200 million, though others balked at that number," Passan wrote. "A second source said he thinks Imai will receive a $150 million contract."
The Yankees are in a good spot as far as rotation depth goes with the likes of Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and Will Warren all under contract for the foreseeable future to go alongside a farm system filled with promising arms while Gerrit Cole will return from Tommy John surgery next season, but Imai would represent a major and worthwhile addition nonetheless.
