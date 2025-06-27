Yankees Announce Major Marcus Stroman News
The New York Yankees are hinting at a return of their pitcher Marcus Stroman. As the team takes on the Oakland A's, they've announced their starting pitchers for the next few days, but did not name a starter for Sunday's matchup. Why? Because they're monoriting the return of Stroman.
According to manager Aaron Boone, the Yankees will see how Stroman pitches at the bullpen at Yankees Stadium and then make a call for Sunday. After three rehab games, Stroman has struggled, but is still viewed as an option for New York as they look to add the starter back to the rotation.
In three rehab starts, Stroman has a 6.97 ERA with the Yankees' Double-A affiliates. He gave up 10 hits and five earned runs in his third game in 3 and 2/3 innings.
"Obviously got roughed up a little bit in the outing and the line wasn't great," Boone told the New York Post about Stroman's latest game. "But we'll dig into it some more and see what the best next move is.
Well, that next step is seeing how he throws in the bullpen.
There's been debate about Stroman's return all season as the speculation grows around possibly trading him. He signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees last year and finished 30 games with a 4.31 ERA.
Still, don't rule out anything with Stroman. And if he impressed in his bullpen throwing session, it looks like the Yankees want to give him a shot in the big leagues to redeem some troubling rehab games.
