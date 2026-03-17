Yankees' Cam Schlittler Spider Situation Takes Unusual Turn

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler got more than he bargained for in his Spring Training locker earlier this week. Schlittler, who is entering his first full year in the majors, reportedly asked security to remove a spider from the locker before the Yankees' game against the Detroit Tigers.

What lead to laughs across the Yankees fandom also lead animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to send the Yankees "humane bug catchers" for future pest problems, though initial reports did not include how the spider was removed from Schlittler's locker.

According to Yankees insider Chris Kirschner on social media, 'PETA says it is 'rushing the team humane bug catchers to ensure that any future arachnid guests can be escorted outside safely and compassionately.'"

A real update on this: PETA says it is "rushing the team humane bug catchers to ensure that any future arachnid guests can be escorted outside safely and compassionately."



“Spiders have a lot more to fear from us than we do from them, so the least we can do is show them a… https://t.co/JfIiKsQbUB pic.twitter.com/Rcx2gY7kxy — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 17, 2026

Kirschner went on to share a statement from PETA foundr Ingrid Newkirk about dealing with spider removal.

“'Spiders have a lot more to fear from us than we do from them, so the least we can do is show them a little kindness and consideration,' says PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk. 'PETA’s humane bug catcher makes relocating spiders a snap—no squishing, screaming, or security detail required—and we hope this useful device brings the Yankees’ pitcher some relief.'"

After the incident went somewhat viral on social media, Schlittler posted his thanks to the Yankees' security team.

"A spider was successfully extracted from my locker toda. Best security team in the league! @ChatGPTapp thanks for this," he wrote.

A spider was successfully extracted from my locker today. Best security team in the league! @ChatGPTapp thanks for this — Cam (@Cam31Schlittler) March 15, 2026

Schlittler also responded to the spider catchers, telling NJ.com's Gary Phillips that he would be willing to use them if the problem crept up again. He also reaffirmed that he's still not a fan of spiders.

"Spiders are just an ick," he said, per Phillips.

Because I am a very serious journalist, I asked Cam Schlittler if he had any comment on @peta's press release.



"Spiders are just an ick," he said.



The #Yankees pitcher added that he will be brave enough to use the creepy crawly catchers should another need arise. 🕷️ https://t.co/huPLjIAoqd — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) March 17, 2026

Cam Schlittler's Spring Training

Despite some injury concerns stemming from back inflammation causing Schlittler to miss some time at the beginning of Spring Training, he's had consistently strong performances. Through six innings and 85 balls thrown, Schlittler has struck out 10 batters, allowed four hits and one run.

Due to the injury, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he doesn't expect Schlittler to be back to throwing as many pitches as he's accustomed to on Opening Day. In spite of this, he's been named the likely starter for the Yankees' second game of the season against the San Francisco Giants. Schlittler will likely also pitch in one more Spring Training game, as an extra day of rest in the schedule gives him time to recover.

With both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon sidelined to begin the season, the Yankees will need Schlittler at his best to start the season strong. If Spring Training is any indication, the 25 year old is right where he needs to be to help get his team back to the postseason.

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