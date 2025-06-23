Yankees Could Replace Ryan Yarbrough With Cy Young Winner
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara has been named as a potential trade target for the New York Yankees following the recent loss of Ryan Yarbrough from the bullpen.
Writing for FanSided, Zach Pressnell posited that Alcántara would be the best fit for the Yankees if the Marlins are looking to trade him away.
"New York needs to go out and get a starter before the trade deadline and it seems like it's only a matter of time before the front office gains a sense of urgency and pulls off a deal," Presnell said. "The first name at the top of their wish list should be the aforementioned Alcántara. Adding him would set the Yankees up for years down the road as the righty has multiple years of affordable team control left on his deal."
Alcántara won the Cy Young Award with the Marlins in 2022, but missed the 2024 season due to an injury requiring Tommy John surgery. This season he has a 6.69 ERA and a 4-8 record in 15 games as starter, but has shown promise lately after a dismal first few games. The 29-year-old has a career ERA of 3.57 in his 153 games as starting pitcher, so if he keeps up the progress, he would fit in the rotation nicely.
Yarbrough, who suffered an oblique injury this week and was placed on the 15-day Injured List beginning on June 20, had a 3.90 ERA in his 10 games this season with a 3-1 record.
The Yankees are still missing Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman from the rotation. Carlos Rodón, Max Fried, Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren have performed well lately, however. While they'll still feel the loss of Yarbrough, his injury has been described as "low-grade", and the front office is hopeful for a swift recovery.
In Yarbrough's absence, the Yankees have called up Allan Winans from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to start for the first time on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.
