Yankees Bullpen Woes Finally Over?
It was a good day for the New York Yankees' bullpen. Ryan Yarbrough is officially coming back from the injured list, and the relievers stunned against the Chicago White Sox.
The Yankees' bullpen has been the subject of high blood pressure all season, and was a major priority for the team at the trade deadline. Of their deadline acquisitions, former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar is off to an especially strong start in the Bronx, and after a rocky 2024 season and a shaky first month with the Yankees, Camilo Doval (formerly of the San Francisco Giants) is beginning to show signs of life as well. With any luck, his two straight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals are only a taste of what he can do.
Now squarely a low-leverage guy after a few bad closing shifts, Devin Williams is dominating. Fingers crossed. Over his last seven games, Williams has 0 earned runs and 15 strikeouts, including yet another squeaky clean showing in this latest 10-4 rout of the White Sox. Aaron Boone was complimentary following the game.
"Tonight was lights out," Boone said of Williams, h/t Chris Kirschner of the Athletic. "He's responded to adversity well. At the start of the season, he did and got through that and was really consistent for a couple months. He had a couple weeks there where he struggled again but has responded."
"I got a ton of confidence in what he's bringing to the table every night he walks out there. It's been a lot of that right there. Just kind of looking at his numbers up there on the board, he's been dominant most of the season in and around some struggles. I feel like he's in a great place right now and obviously a huge part of what we're doing down there."
The return of Fernando Cruz from a two-month stint on the injured list only bolsters an already strong bullpen. Tim Hill has been strong all season, and Luke Weaver had a terrific White Sox outing as well with a hitless seventh inning. Pitching coach Matt Blake pointed out that the Yankees have shifted to using Weaver and Bednar as closers, and continue working toward finding the sweet spots for everyone else.
