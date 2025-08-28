Yankees Biggest Concern Revealed
With the calendar creeping toward September, it's time for the New York Yankees to prove they are contenders rather than pretenders.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden identified the biggest concern for teams making a push for the postseason. For the Yankees, it's all about their defense, or lack thereof.
Yankees Errors
That makes complete sense, since New York has committed 75 errors this season, which is tied for sixth-worst in the majors. The Yankees' shoddy defense was on full display last weekend while dropping three of four games to the Boston Red Sox.
"(T)heir lack of defensive stability has been a huge concern, starting with shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has struggled with his glove, arm and decision-making in the field, including throwing to the wrong base or not setting his feet before throwing," Bowden wrote. "The 2023 Gold Glove winner just hasn’t seemed to get it right mentally or physically.
"Meanwhile, left fielder Jasson Domínguez has occasionally thrown to the wrong base, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. at times won’t make a play he’s capable of making, and last week catcher Austin Wells didn’t catch a routine popup by Alex Bregman of the Red Sox," Bowden added.
The Good
However the glass isn't completely empty as Bowden noted the Yankees upgraded their defense before the MLB trade deadline by acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon.
"They have the talent to clean up their game and play their best baseball down the stretch, but the defensive miscues are a serious issue that have hamstrung this team," Bowden concluded.
Of course, the defense isn't the only thing challenging the Yankees during the stretch run.
The Remaining Questions
Will the bullpen stabilize with new closer David Bednar?
Will rookie Cam Schlittler continue to impress after stepping up for injured right-hander Clarke Schmidt?
Will Luis Gil regain the form which made him the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year?
Will reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge be able to return to right field amid his elbow injury? And if not, how much longer will the Yankees keep trotting out red-hot slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield rather than keeping him at designated hitter?
Clearly, the Yankees have some challenges to overcome. But FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 97.9% chance of making the playoffs and a 10% chance of winning the World Series.
