Former Pitcher Could Help Yankees Surpass Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles will turn to a former New York Yankees pitcher in their game against the Boston Red Sox for a game that could have huge playoff implications in the Bronx.
MASN's Roch Kubatko reported Tuesday the Orioles called up right-hander Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Norfolk.
"Interim manager Tony Mansolino needs a starter for Wednesday night and said Contreras is going to pitch 'a good amount,'” Kubatko reported.
"The exact role is undetermined, but another roster move is lurking. Contreras could start or work in bulk relief behind an opener," Kubatko added.
By taking the mound, Contreras gets a chance to play a pivotal role in the Yankees' postseason push.
The Red Sox wake up Wednesday with a half-game lead over New York in the American League Wild Card standings. If Contreras can help the Orioles beat the Red Sox, and if the Yankees can win their fourth straight game by beating the Washington Nationals Wednesday, New York will re-claim first place in the wild-card standings.
Contreras' big-league journey began in 2016 when he signed with the Yankees as an amateur free agent. He toiled in the minors before the Yankees traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in January 2021 as part of the Jameson Taillon deal.
The 25-year-old made his MLB debut later that year with the Pirates. Contreras' time in Pittsburgh ended in May 2024 when the club sold him to the Los Angeles Angels.
Since then, Contreras has been a regular on the waiver wire, bouncing from the Angels to the Texas Rangers to the Cincinnati Reds to the Orioles, back to the Yankees and then back to the Orioles.
"He’s spent all season in Triple-A, where he’s pitched 91 2/3 innings of 3.73 ERA ball with a 17.8% strikeout rate and 8.4% walk rate," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams wrote Tuesday. "Contreras is out of minor league options, so if this proves to be just a one-off appearance, the Orioles will need to designate him for assignment yet again. If he passes through waivers unclaimed this time around, Contreras would be able to reject an outright assignment to the minor leagues in favor of free agency."
Kubatko noted that Contreras has given up just six runs over 23 innings in his last five Triple-A appearances.
Overall, Contreras has made 90 big-league appearances, including 33 starts. He's 10-16 overall with a 4.72 ERA.
He and the Orioles continue their four-game series Wednesday at Camden Yards. Boston has won the first two games and have their best pitchers lined up for the final two meetings: Brayan Bello Wednesday and Cy Young contender Garrett Crochet Thursday.
