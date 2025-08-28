Yankees Lose Pitcher for Rest of Season
New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga will officially miss the rest of the 2025 season due to an injury, per Chris Kirschner of the Athletic.
"Jonathan Loáisiga will miss the rest of the season with a flexor strain," Kirschner wrote. "He does not need surgery, so a positive there."
Loáisiga, initially suffering from a back injury, has been on the injured list since early August. Recently, the Yankees provided an update on Loáisiga when he injured his elbow, at the time lengthening his stay on the IL and now ending his season.
Loáisiga becomes the third Yankees pitcher to suffer a season-ending injury, with starter Gerritt Cole on the IL for the duration after a spring training injury requiring Tommy John surgery. The same fate befell starter Clarke Schmidt back in early July, resulting in a callup for rising star Cam Schlittler. Relief pitcher Jake Cousins also underwent Tommy John surgery this season.
The pitching staff, whose woes plagued the Yankees throughout the first half of the season, appear to be recovering somewhat. The starters are looking reliable for the stretch, as Schlittler has been an exciting addition, and Max Fried is coming back from his recent slump. Upon his return from a long injury, Luis Gil looked shaky, but has begun to prove that he can still produce what his record indicates. Carlos Rodón is Carlos Rodón.
While it hurts to lose yet another bullpen option for the home stretch, Loáisiga had not been a strong option even when he was healthy. With a 4.25 ERA this season in 30 games, Loáisiga is on the low end of what the Yankees' pitching staff is capable of. Max Goodman of NJ.com speculated that this injury may spell the end of Loáisiga's time in Pinstripes.
Though no longer on the IL, superstar Aaron Judge is working through an elbow injury as well. Judge is still unable to play the outfield as the injury bothers him most when throwing. Giancarlo Stanton, still healthy for now and putting in a superhuman performance in this second half, remains limited to the outfield while the Yankees serve up disappointing updates on Judge. Down, but never out, they appear to be holding out hope for an outfield return this season.
