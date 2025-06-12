Yankees Get Great News on Luke Weaver Return
As Marcus Stroman and Giancarlo Stanton move closer to being activated off the injured list amidst rehab assignments with Double-A Somerset, the New York Yankees also received a positive update on the status of closer Luke Weaver.
Weaver (hamstring) threw the second bullpen session of his rehab ahead of the Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, and he stated that he came out of it feeling "great", per Newsday's Erik Boland.
The right-hander experienced discomfort while warming up in the bullpen during New York's series finale vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 1. He was officially placed on the 15-day IL on June 3 with a left hamstring strain, and the initial timeline for a return was four to six weeks.
Weaver received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week while also resuming a throwing program, and he appears to have a strong chance to return earlier than initially anticipated.
The 31-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation for a Yankees organization that specializes on picking pitchers up off the scrap heap and developing them into productive players.
A 2014 first-round pick who was once traded for Paul Goldschmidt, Weaver spent time with both the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners in 2023 before New York claimed him off waivers from the latter that September. A starting pitcher by trade, he logged a 3.38 ERA across three outings and 13 1/3 innings to finish off the year.
Weaver re-signed with the Yankees in January 2024 on a one-year deal worth $2 million that included a $2.5 million club option for 2025, which was picked up after he recorded a 2.89 ERA in 62 regular season appearances before pitching to a 1.76 ERA over 15 1/3 frames during the playoffs last season.
Over 24 appearances and 25 2/3 innings so far this campaign, Weaver has posted the lowest ERA among all qualified relievers in the American League at 1.05.
New York's bullpen has struggled in his absence, so the sooner he gets back, the better.
